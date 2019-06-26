League of Women Voters offers online voting guide ahead of August elections

MARQUETTE COUNTY — The League of Women Voters of Michigan, Marquette County Member-at-Large State Unit urges voters to learn about the ballot issues and the candidates running for the Marquette City Commission in the August election.

You can visit the League of Women Voters’ on-line voting guide at VOTE411.org to see the language of the proposals that will appear on the August 6 ballot in your jurisdiction and to read biographical information about the Marquette City Commission candidates, along with their responses to questions posed to them by the League.

You may go to mi.gov/vote to see a sample ballot. To meet and to learn more about the candidates running for the Marquette City Commission attend the League of Women Voters’ Candidate Forum on Wednesday, July 17, from 6:30 to 8:30 in the Commission Chambers.

If you are not registered to vote you can register to vote at your local clerk’s office, the office of the County Clerk or a Secretary of State branch office. The last day to register to vote in any manner other than in-person with your local clerk is Monday, July 22, 2019. After that date, you can register in person with your local clerk with proof of residency and proof of identity.

The League wants to remind voters that you can now choose to cast an absentee ballot without giving a reason. Last fall, Michigan voters approved extended voting registration deadlines and “no-reason” absentee voting as a part of a ballot initiative. If you are worried that you won’t be able to make it to the polls on August 6th to vote, voting absentee is an option for you. Requests for absentee ballots can be submitted in writing to your local city or township clerk. A Michigan Voter Registration Application and an Absent Voter Ballot Application can be found on the Secretary of State website at mi.gov/vote.

For more information about the League of Women Voters in Marquette visit us on Facebook.