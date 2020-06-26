League of Women Voters reminds community of VOTE411 ahead of elections

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The League of Women Voters of Marquette County is reminding people of voter resources ahead of the upcoming elections.

The website is www.vote411.org. The National League of Women Voters launched it in 2006.

It serves as a “one-stop-shop” for nonpartisan election-related information and responses to relevant questions for federal and state races and ballot proposals. Candidate information for Marquette county, city, and township races and proposals are also included. However, this site has voter information for all 50 states.

VOTE411 also assists voters in finding their polling places, hours, and learning about candidate forums. Additional resources for how to navigate elections during the COVID-19 pandemic is also included.

Darlene Allen, the president of the League of Women Voter of Marquette County, said, “Our VOTE411 volunteer team has been working diligently to reach out to candidates, particularly those who are in

competitive races to encourage the candidates to answer a set of questions that will provide

voters with some information to make their voting choices.”

The League team also works closely with Linda Talsma, the Marquette County Clerk to get accurate information on the local ballot proposals. “We want Marquette County voters to be informed and vote informed”, said Allen.

The website is also available in Spanish. The State League will issue a print voter guide in

September. VOTE411.org, like the League, is nonpartisan and offers information on candidates in races for all political parties. The site aims to safeguard democracy by driving voter engagement.