Leap Day Matinee concert to benefit Ishpeming High School Alumni Association

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Ishpeming High School Alumni Association is holding their one and only fundraiser of the year this Saturday, February 29.

It’s usually called the annual “Night of Music” fundraiser but is being moved to the afternoon, naming it the “Leap Day Matinee”. It will be at 2:00 p.m. with doors opening at 1:30 p.m. at the WC Peterson Auditorium in Ishpeming High School. This is the 10th annual fundraiser of this event.

The afternoon will feature music that celebrates local talent. A variety of performances will showcase country, jazz, gospel, and folk music.

Bill Schrandt and Kurt Gronvall spoke with Local 3’s Rebecca Bartelme about the event.

Tickets are $10 each. Students are free and children 13 and under accompanied by an adult are also free. Tickets can be purchased at the door or beforehand at TruNorth Credit Union, Elaine’s Place, Gauthier Insurance, Cognition Brewery and Rare Earth Goods all in Ishpeming.

The Ishpeming High School Alumni Association was established in 1994 with a two-fold mission. The first reason, to connect Hematite Alumni. The organization reaches over 6,000 alumni in all 50 states with their magazine issued twice a year, Beacon Light. They also have an archive room and hold an annual open house. The other reason is to provide scholarships for IHS seniors. In the past 26 years, the group has provided over 100 scholarships.

