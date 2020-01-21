Learn how to keep bees with the Bay de Noc Beekeeping Club

News

by: Brianna MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Bay de Noc Beekeeping Club will hold their third annual Beekeeping 101 class Saturday, Jan. 25.

The free event will be hosted by Joel Lantz, a beekeeper of 30+ years, and other experienced Upper Peninsula beekeepers. A presentation will be offered on the basic fundamentals of how to keep honeybees. This includes information on the roles of honeybees in the hive, what equipment to start with, how to get your bees, and more.

“There’s a lot of information about beekeeping on the internet and libraries, but it’s usually for southern climates,” says Jessica LaMarch, president of the Bay de Noc Beekeeping Club. “Beekeeping in the Upper Peninsula is very different. You don’t want to do some things that they do down south of us. So it’s really helpful to learn about the cold weather beekeeping.”

The class will be held in Room 952 in the Joseph Heirman University Center on the Bay College Escanaba campus from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Registration is not required and coffee and snacks will be available by donation.

For more information, contact Jessica LaMarch at baydenocbeekeepingclub@gmail.com or through the Bay de Noc Beekeeping Club Facebook page.

