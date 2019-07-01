Legacy of Faith announces $280,000 in grants across U.P.

UPPER PENINSULA– Most Reverend John F. Doerfler, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Marquette, recently approved the recommendation of more than $281,333 in grants to Upper Peninsula initiatives that benefit social services and faith education. Catholic parishes, missions, Catholic schools, and Catholic Social Services of the Upper Peninsula are the recipient organizations.

The Legacy of Faith Fund, held by the UP Catholic Foundation, was founded in 2001 by Bishop James Garland. The fund’s grant review committee submits recommendations to Bishop Doerfler.

In accordance with Legacy of Faith endowment guidelines, half of the available grant funds support Catholic schools, 30 percent parish faith formation, 10 percent Catholic Social Services of the U.P. and 10 percent Catholic Action Fund, which supports new and emerging programs and ministries.

Highlights from the 64 grants approved include initiatives in:

Evangelization. Under Bishop Doerfler’s leadership, the focus of grants has been on evangelizing programs and ministries that support his three-fold invitation to the people of the Diocese of Marquette to be a friend of Jesus, make a friend, and introduce that friend to Jesus. This year’s grants include support for the 2019 Evangelization Summit to be held Oct. 11 – 12.

Catholic Social Services. Catholic Social Services provides help for people across the Upper Peninsula from three locations in Marquette, Iron Mountain, and Escanaba. Legacy of Faith provides a $29,133 distribution for services this year.

Youth Education. The nine diocesan Catholic schools receive an unrestricted grant each year from the Legacy of Faith Fund. In addition, Legacy of Faith supports Vacation Bible Schools, Catholic Summer Camps, Totus Tuus, and participation at Steubenville among other Catholic Youth Education programs available throughout the Diocese.

Adult Continuing Ed. Legacy of Faith supports continuing Catholic education for adults. Many parishes are currently participating in FORMED, a powerful video-based education tool that encourages parishes to come together for faith formation but can also be utilized by parishioners for at-home learning.

Technology. Keeping up with advances in technology is important in any organization, and the Catholic Church is no exception. Investment in new faith formation technology this year at Precious Blood Parish in Stephenson and St. Christopher’s in Marquette will mean cost savings for these parishes over the long term.

As we celebrate 19 years of grantmaking, we wish to thank the many supporters of Legacy of Faith.

For a complete list of grants please visit the Diocesan website at www.dioceseofmarquette.org/images/files/2020_Recent_LOF_Grants.pdf

For more information on Legacy of Faith and to make a legacy gift contact Terri Gadzinski at tgadzinski@dioceseofmarquette or (906) 227-9108. To donate online visit www.LegacyofFaith.net.

Donations may also be mailed to: Legacy of Faith, 1004 Harbor Hills Dr, Marquette, MI 49855.