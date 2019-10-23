League of Women Voters to address voting issues

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- The League of Women Voters Marquette County Unit is holding town halls regarding voting issues.

The forums will cover three topics; new voting rights, the 2020 census and redistricting. One of the meetings is at Northern Michigan University where a professor says he hopes students attend to become informed voters.

“Two important things,” said Dr. Carter Wilson. “Number one, people need to go out and vote. But, equally important, people need to be informed about issues. Purpose of this is to inform the public so we have an educated and informed populous.”

Dr. Wilson says if numbers significantly change from the previous census, then so does how many people represent each district.

The first meeting is tonight at 7 at the Negaunee Township Hall. There are two tomorrow. One is at noon at Lakeview Arena in Marquette and the other is at 7 p.m. at NMU’s Jamrich Hall.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 10/23/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 10/23/2019"

Invisible disabilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Invisible disabilities"

Voting town halls

Thumbnail for the video titled "Voting town halls"

Schoolcraft Memorial addresses potential disease exposure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Schoolcraft Memorial addresses potential disease exposure"

HS Sports Zone: Game of the Week 9

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: Game of the Week 9"

HS Sports Zone: Sol Azteca Rankings (Week 8)

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Sports Zone: Sol Azteca Rankings (Week 8)"