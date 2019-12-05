Legislature OKs undoing budget vetoes; both sides optimistic

FILE – In this Feb. 12, 2019 file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate as Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, House Speaker Lee Chatfield, right, and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, rear, react, at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer and Republican lawmakers said Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019 that they were very close to agreeing to restore some funding she vetoed during a budget impasse, but a deal remained elusive due to their clash over limiting the governor’s power to shift funds within individual departments. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican-led Legislature has passed legislation that would restore more than half of the proposed spending that was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The votes are a sign that Michigan’s budget impasse may soon end. The Senate and House approved bills Wednesday to reverse some of Whitmer’s line-item vetoes and fund transfers.

Negotiations continue on curbing the powers of the State Administrative Board. Both sides are optimistic a final deal could be reached next week.