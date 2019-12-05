Legislature OKs undoing budget vetoes; both sides optimistic

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican-led Legislature has passed legislation that would restore more than half of the proposed spending that was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The votes are a sign that Michigan’s budget impasse may soon end. The Senate and House approved bills Wednesday to reverse some of Whitmer’s line-item vetoes and fund transfers.
Negotiations continue on curbing the powers of the State Administrative Board. Both sides are optimistic a final deal could be reached next week.