Legislature sends Whitmer bill to lift ban on deer baiting

News
Posted: / Updated:
U.P. deer_1516219589381.jpg.jpg

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan’s Republican-led Legislature has given final approval to a bill that would lift a state ban on using bait to hunt deer, but it faces a veto from Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Baiting deer and elk is prohibited throughout the entire Lower Peninsula and parts of the Upper Peninsula under a ban that was initially approved by the state Natural Resources Commission in 2018.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says baiting and feeding that concentrates animals beyond their normal movement patterns increases the likelihood of disease transmission.

Republicans disagree and say the ban is driving hunters away, hurting efforts to control deer overpopulation.

The legislation won final House passage Tuesday.

Whitmer says the baiting ban should stay intact to continue curbing diseases.

Online:
House Bill 4687: http://bit.ly/2NIsPQr

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Sail on Singers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sail on Singers"

Teaching Family Homes of Upper Michigan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teaching Family Homes of Upper Michigan"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/4/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/4/2019"

HS Hockey: Marquette overpowers Eskymos for first home win

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Hockey: Marquette overpowers Eskymos for first home win"

Girls HS Basketball: Miners cruise over Emeralds; Mo's top Redettes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls HS Basketball: Miners cruise over Emeralds; Mo's top Redettes"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/3/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY'S OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/3/2019"