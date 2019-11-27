Lengthy budget impasse taking toll on services in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A budget impasse in Michigan is starting to take a toll on government programs and services.

Sheriff’s offices, jails, charter schools, private colleges, hospitals, local governments and nonprofits are casualties of the standoff that has dragged on much longer than expected.

Nearly two months ago, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed an unprecedented $947 million in funding to restart broken-down budget talks.

She and the Republican-led Legislature want to reverse some or many of her vetoes. But they remain at odds over Republicans’ push to curtail her powers after the first-year governor shifted funding within state departments.

A popular school truancy program in rural northeastern Michigan has begun laying off staff. Sheriffs are worried about road safety. And college students are anxious that they might not get tuition assistance.