LeRoy Butler among 4 Packers named Hall of Fame nominees

1 Oct 2000: LeRoy Butler #36 of the Green Bay Packers comes onto the field during the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Bears defeated the Packers 27-24.Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

It's been two decades since LeRoy Butler retired from the NFL and there's only one accolade left for him in football.

CANTON, Ohio (WFRV) – Once again, the wait begins for LeRoy Butler.

The former Packers DB retired in 2001 following a 12-year career in the NFL. He highlights four Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees that predominantly played their entire careers in Green Bay. Joining Butler on the list are:

WR Donald Driver

DB Nick Collins

K Ryan Longwell

Butler was named a semi-finalist for the 2018 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and in 2020, he was announced as one of the 15 modern-era finalists.

“A lot of guys will never have this opportunity, so I’m patient,” said Butler.

The 4-time Pro Bowler was also a 4-time First-Team All-Pro member and named to the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team while being inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame in 2007.

Here are the players who are candidates in their first year of eligibility:

WR: Anquan Boldin, Devin Hester (also PR/KR), Andre Johnson, Steve Smith

OL: Jake Long (T), Nick Mangold (C)

DL: Robert Mathis (DE), Vince Wilfork (DT/NT)

LB: DeMarcus Ware

DB: Antonio Cromartie (CB)

Here is the complete list of nominees:

QB: Randall Cunningham, Jake Delhomme, Boomer Esiason, Jeff Garcia, Dave Krieg, Donovan McNabb, Steve McNair

RB: Shaun Alexander, Mike Alstott (FB), Tiki Barber, Earnest Byner, Larry Centers (FB), Corey Dillon, Eddie George, Priest Holmes, Steven Jackson, Jamal Lewis, Eric Metcalf, Lorenzo Neal (FB), Fred Taylor, Herschel Walker (also KR), Ricky Waters, Brian Westbrook

WR: Troy Brown, Donald Driver, Henry Ellard (also PR), Torry Holt, Joe Horn, Chad Johnson, Derrick Mason, Muhsin Muhammad, Andre Rison, Jimmy Smith, Rod Smith, Hines Ward, *Reggie Wayne, Wes Welker

TE: Dallas Clark, Ben Coates, Brent Jones, Heath Miller, Wesley Walls

OL: Willie Anderson (T), Matt Birk (C), Tony Boselli (T), Lomas Brown (T), Ruben Brown (G), D’Brickashaw Ferguson (T), Kevin Glover (C/G), Jordan Gross (T), Olin Kreutz (C), Logan Mankins (G), Jesse Sapolu (C/G), Jeff Saturday (C), Chris Snee (G), Brian Waters (G), Richmond Webb (T), Erik Williams (T), Steve Wisniewski (G)



DL: John Abraham (DE also LB), Jared Allen (DE), La’Roi Glover (DT/NT), Casey Hampton (DT/NT), Leslie O’Neal (DE), Michael Dean Perry (DT/DE), Simeon Rice (DE), Richard Seymour (DT), Justin Smith (DE), Neil Smith (DE), Greg Townsend (DE/LB/DT/NT), Justin Tuck (DE), Kevin Williams (DT), Bryant Young (DT)

LB: Cornelius Bennett, Lance Briggs, Tedy Bruschi, London Fletcher, Seth Joyner, Willie McGinest (also DE), *Sam Mills, Hardy Nickerson Sr., Takeo Spikes, Pat Swilling (also DE), Zach Thomas, Patrick Willis.

DB: Eric Allen (CB), *Ronde Barber (CB/S), Dre Bly (DB), *LeRoy Butler (S), Nick Collins (S), Merton Hanks (S), Rodney Harrison (S), Albert Lewis (CB), Tim McDonald (S), Allen Rossum (DB), Asante Samuel (CB), Bob Sanders (S), Charles Tillman (CB), Troy Vincent (CB), Adrian Wilson (S), Darren Woodson (S)

Punters/Kickers: Gary Anderson (K), Jeff Feagles (P), John Kasay (K), Sean Landeta (P), Ryan Longwell (K), Reggie Roby (P), Matt Turk (P)

Special Teams: Josh Cribbs (KR/PR also WR), Mel Gray (PR/KR also WR), Brian Mitchell (KR/PR also RB), Steve Tasker (ST also WR)