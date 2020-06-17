Limited visitations now available for most patients at UP Health System

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – UP Health System announced on Wednesday that visitor restrictions are being eased. The Marquette and Bell locations are making the switch from a zero-visitor protocol to limited visitor restrictions. The announcement comes as the volume of COVID-19 cases in the region continue to be lower than expected.

The updated restrictions will allow most patients to have one visitor or support person per day. These changes take effect immediately. The changes include one companion for outpatient appointments and one support person for obstetric patients.

Visitors Requirements:

18 or older

Screened upon entry

Must wear a mask or face covering

Wear a dated UPHS visitor sticker

Visitor hours between 1-6 p.m.

Must remain in the patients room except for use of restrooms.

Visitors are not allowed for patients in isolation including those who are under observation or test positive for COVID-19.

UPHS – Marquette continues to screen everyone who enters the facility for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, per CDC guidelines. For additional updates on how the hospital is working to maintain a safe and supportive environment during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit www.mgh.org.