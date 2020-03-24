LIST: States that have closed all schools through the end of the school year due to coronavirus

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted:

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Because of the coronavirus pandemic, many states have taken the rare step of shutting down schools to try and slow the spread of the virus.

The outbreak has already closed schools in most states. Here is a list of states that have announced schools will remain closed through the end of the school year:

Kansas
Governor Laura Kelly announced all K-12 schools will be closed for the remainder of the school year due to the coronavirus.

Virginia
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced he will close schools in the state for the rest of the academic year

