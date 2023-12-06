UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — The deer are tagged and the count is in. Here’s the counties of the Upper Peninsula where hunters harvested the most deer during regular firearm season.

Menominee: 3,369 Delta: 2,002 Dickinson: 978 Iron: 949 Marquette: 924 Chippewa: 663 Houghton: 503 Mackinac: 497 Schoolcraft: 489 Ontonagon: 447 Alger: 364 Baraga: 356 Gogebic: 203 Luce: 184 Keweenaw: 73

Menominee ranked in the top 5 counties in the state, taking fourth behind Sanilac, Newaygo and Montcalm. Menominee was second in the state for antlered deer, with 2,165.

Menominee still harvested the most antlerless deer in the U.P., but falls 24th in the state rankings.

You can read why the DNR urged hunters in the Lower Peninsula to hunt more does here.