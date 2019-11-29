Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly in Marquette holds Thanksgiving meal

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)- Thanksgiving…a day made for family, good food, and being thankful for what you have.

Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly makes all of that possible by providing holiday meals for those who might not have anyone to spend it with. On Nov. 28, they held a Thanksgiving meal at St. Christopher Church that had all the traditional fixings, from turkey, mashed potatoes, and even apple pie. While the sit-down meal was provided, 80 meals were also delivered by 60 volunteers.

April Cote said being able to give local elders a sense of family and community is what makes Thanksgiving special.

“They’re so thankful. A lot fo them do not have family in the area. They would be alone for the holiday. They don’t have the sit-down meal and we give that to them. We are a family. So we do the sit-down meal together with them as a family and we give them that community and that connection,” said Cote, Program Manager for Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly in Marquette.

Riley Jepkema and Diane Barnes are Forever Friends through the Little Brothers program. Usually, they walk Diane’s dogs’ Heath and Minnie Me together, but today they get to spend their Thanksgiving with one another.

“Thanksgiving to me is being thankful for every day that you live,” said Barnes.

As for Sue Sevilla, she loves attending the sit-down meal every year because she gets to meet new people.

“I think [Thanksgiving is about] everybody getting together, meeting new friends, and family.”

The meal was provided by donations made from all over the Upper Peninsula including a local donation by Econofoods.