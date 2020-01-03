Little Lake apartment fire survivors embraced by community

GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – One week after an apartment fire in the area of Little Lake near Gwinn, the people of Marquette County are helping those survivors feel a little more at home.

At Brookridge Heights Assisted Living and Memory Care in Marquette Executive Director Jennifer Huetter said taking care of people comes with the territory.

Huetter said, “When you work in senior living, you have a compassion and a care for people that just comes with the job.”

The assisted living home had their hallways lined with donations of furniture, lamps, and artwork. Huetter said the donations come from the families of former residents. When they realized their surplus, it seemed a natural fit to help the former residents of the Little Lake apartments.

Huetter said, “I’m a Yooper. I was born and raised here in the U.P. It’s the Yooper spirit to want to give back.”

That same spirit is what inspired Danielle Hammond of Gwinn to take action. She told us she went to school with the owners of the building and many of the residents are a part of her church community at Little Lake Chapel.

Hammond said, “I just went ahead and found out who the people were what sizes they were what they needed organized a list and got it posted and found a spot to organize it until they had a chance to breathe.”

Within hours after the fire and the days to come donations of clothing, toys, and replacement Christmas gifts poured in from across Marquette County. The VFW in Gwinn was filled, all to help those, many had never even met. Friday was all about collecting furniture. Hammond says some of the 9 people affected by the fire have found permanent residence while others are still in temporary housing.

Hammond said, “It’s not about feeling good or taking pride in something. It’s about doing what you’re supposed to do to help your neighbors, your family, and your friends.”

Hammond and a couple of strong volunteers spent their entire day driving between Ishpeming, Negaunee, Marquette, and Harvey collecting furniture donations.

If you want to help, an account has been set up at Honor Credit Union in Gwinn. Tell them it’s for the fire fund under Danielle Hammond’s name. Those affected by the fire are able to access that money.