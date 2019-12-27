Little Lake families are safe after apartment fire News

LITTLE LAKE, Mich. (WJMN) – Nine people are left without a home following a Friday morning fire at an apartment building in Little Lake. Emergency coordinators said one of the residents took their dog for a walk, and came back to find their building on fire. Everyone made it out safely. One family was away at the time of the fire. Fire crews say a couple of cats are unaccounted for but they believe most of the pets were able to get out as well. Numerous fire crews responded to the scene including Marquette Township, Negaunee, Chocolay, and Sands Township. M-35 was shut down so tanker trucks could quickly shuttle back and forth because there are no hydrants in the area. With temperatures in the low 30’s fire crews tell us conditions could have been much worse. Area businesses along with the Salvation Army, and Red Cross were on hand to keep coffee, water, and food ready to fuel emergency crews as the efforts stretched past the 5 hour mark. The building itself is not salvageable. The Red Cross will be helping those displaced by the fire to find a place to stay. Fire crews are unsure at this time as to the cause of the fire.