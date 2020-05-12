Front-line flyovers in the Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 127th Wing of the Michigan Air National Guard is flying over the Upper Peninsula including Marquette. It is a way to show support for front-line workers.

The Air National Guard flyover is designed to show solidarity with Michiganders and support for healthcare workers, first responders, military members, and other essential personnel amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 127th Wing will also flyover Marquette and Flint with a KC-135 Stratotanker, which is a type of mid-air refueling aircraft, expected to be a part of the festivities.

People gathered outside of the Jacobetti Home for Veterans as well as U.P. Health System to watch the two planes fly overhead.

The pilots took their course from Lower Michigan, up through Escanaba and Houghton before looping back along Superior and giving people in Marquette a brief break on Tuesday.

Jack Hall with Radio Results Network in Escanaba caught this video earlier in the day.

Flyovers continue on Wednesday in the Western U.P. courtesy of the 148th Fighter Wing out of Duluth, Minnesota. They shared the following in a post on Tuesday.

Round Two of Operation American Resolve is Wednesday, May 13, 2020. We’re humbled to salute the healthcare and mission essential workers throughout Northern Minnesota, Northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Our flight planners did their best to cover as many areas of our region as possible. We wish we could fly over everyone contributing to the fight against COVID-19.

These flights come at no additional cost to the taxpayer. They have been combined with a previously scheduled training flight.