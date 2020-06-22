Live music returns to Marquette with socially distant concerts

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – With auditoriums and concert halls still not able to host large events, the Marquette City Band found a way to bring live music back to the community. It is presenting a “Drive-In Concert” on Thursday June 25 at 7:30 p.m. at Marquette Commons on south Third Street.

The public is invited to park and listen to the concert while sitting their cars. For those who might not be able to find a parking spot, plans are being made to livestream the concert on Facebook Live.

The concert will include music saluting our local heroes and feature the “Hope

Starts Here” march by the late Eino Olander of Marquette, “Heroes Near and

Far” by Richard Saucedo, and the inspirational song, “We Shall Overcome.”

Other selections on the concert will include Gershwin’s “Strike Up the Band,”

“Beguine for Band” by Munising native the late Glenn Osser, “I Can’t Get

Started” featuring guest trumpet soloist Lexie Signor, and a medley of popular

songs from World War II.

More information about the band may be found on the band’s website, www.marquettecityband.com or Facebook page,

www.facebook.com/mqtcityband.

The Marquette City Band also announced it’s limited Summer concert season titled,

“Concerts for Socially Distanced Audiences”

The band members will perform while spaced at least 6’ apart from each other, and audience members attending in person are asked to maintain proper social distancing

and wear masks.

The benches at Presque Isle Park Band Shell will be spread out so there is at least 6’ space between them, and those audience members bringing their own chairs will be expected to place them in locations away from other attendees.

Many of the concerts by the Marquette City Band will also be streamed and available live

to the public. More information regarding this will be forthcoming.

The band’s summer season performances are scheduled as follows:

Thursday, June 25, at 7:30 pm, the band will present its first “Drive-In Concert” at the

Marquette Commons on south Third Street. The audience is asked to park and listen to the

concert while sitting in their cars. The lot adjacent to Pathways and the lot north of the

Commons Building may be utilized. The concert will include music celebrating our local

“Heroes” and feature the “Hope Starts Here” march by the late Eino Olander of Marquette

and the song, “We Shall Overcome.”

Saturday, July 4, at 2:00 pm, the band will present a concert at the Presque Isle Band

Shell. In addition to patriotic favorites, the band will play music popular during the time of

World War II.

Thursday, July 16, at 7:30 pm, the band will present its annual Children’s Concert at

Presque Isle Park, with the theme of “Masquerade.” Kids of all ages are invited to attend—

all the while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

Thursday, July 30, at 7:30 pm, the band will present a concert at the Presque Isle Park.

This concert will feature “star” performers from within the band as well as notable area

guest musicians.

Thursday, August 6, at 7:30 pm, the band will present its final concert at Presque Isle

Park, featuring City Band favorites and highlights of the season.

In case of rain, the concerts may be rescheduled for the following day.