LIVE NOW: VP Pence, Gov. Walker to give remarks in Pewaukee

TUESDAY 6/23/2020 12:40 p.m.

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Vice President Mike Pence is expected to deliver remarks at the Faith in America Event at The Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee after participating in a school choice roundtable in Waukesha.

VP Pence, along with Secretary Betsy DeVos and numerous other officials, attended the school choice event. According to the Associated Press, VP Pence used the school choice event to call for passing a $5 billion federal tax credit program to pay for scholarships to private and religious schools. Scroll down to watch the full roundtable in a previous update.

Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker is also scheduled to speak during the Faith in America Event in Pewaukee.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Fincantieri Marinette Marine. According to officials, President Trump will be touring the location and then discussing his Administration’s decisions on expanding the shipyard. The purpose of the expansion is to generate thousands of additional jobs at the shipyard across Wisconsin and Michigan supply chains.

President Trump will also participate in a town hall at Green Bay’s Austin Straubel Airport JetAir facility. Reports say he’ll discuss the latest on police reform and the upcoming election.

VP Pence, Sec. DeVos participate in school choice roundtable

TUESDAY 6/23/2020 10:22 a.m.

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary Betsy DeVos are participating in a roundtable on school choice in Waukesha.

VP Pence arrived in Milwaukee around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning. The Vice President’s Office says Pence was greeted by Rep. Glenn Grothman, WI-6; Rep. Bryan Steil, WI-1; Col. Andrew Wahl, Operations Group Commander, 128th Air Refueling Wing; and Hon. Paul Farrow, Waukesha County Executive.

He will make a stop for the roundtable at Waukesha STEM Academy-Saratoga Campus before delivering remarks at the Faith in America Event at The Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee. Participants at the roundtable include:

Kellyanne Conway, Assistant to President, Senior Counselor

Todd Gray, Superintendent, Waukesha School District

Tammy Olivias, Executive Dir. Hispanics for School Choice

Chris Lawrence, Program Dir. No Better Friend/St. Marcus Parent

Elisa Macia, Small Business Owner, STEM Academy parent

Trenae Howard, Principal LUMIN Schools-Granville Lutheran

Calvin Lee, Wisconsin Director, American Federation for Children/St. Marcus Parent

Former Governor Scott Walker is also scheduled to speak during the event.

VP Pence adds stop with DeVos to Wisconsin visit

MONDAY 6/22/2020 9:53 a.m.

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Vice President Mike Pence has added a stop to his Wisconsin visit on Tuesday, June 23.

VP Pence and Secretary Betsy DeVos will participate in a school choice roundtable at Waukesha STEM Academy.

Afterward, VP Pence will deliver remarks at the Faith in America Event at The Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee. Former Governor Scott Walker is also scheduled to speak during the event.

Original Story: VP Pence coming to Wisconsin next week

WEDNESDAY 6/17/2020 2:34 p.m.

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Wisconsin next week to kick off a “Faith in America” tour.

VP Pence is scheduled to be at The Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 23.

VP Pence has not been to Wisconsin since March.