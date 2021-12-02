LIVE: Oakland County Sheriff addresses copycat threats after Oxford shooting

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — In wake of the shooting at Oxford High School that killed four people, a number of schools in Michigan have had to close down.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office says there has been a tidal wave of copycat threats, prompting more than half of the public schools in Oakland County and other districts outside the county to suspend classes.

Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard says he will address concerns and fears from parents, students, teachers, and school support staff.

They will also share “what steps are in place to ensure a safe learning environment,”

Locally, Holt High School received a ‘non-descript’ threat in the bathroom late this afternoon.

The school district said they delayed dismissal out of an abundance of caution, which threw off the bus schedules at all levels.

They said they’re happy to report there is no current threat to the school.