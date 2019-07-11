Live Report: Pioneer Days

NEGAUNEE– This week is Pioneer Days. Tonight is ‘Social Night’ in the downtown area.

This is the 40th year of the weeklong event that is like a reunion to the community.

Throughout the week, Negaunee High School classes of different years have been playing softball games and holding class reunions.

Some of the bigger events start tonight and will continue throughout the weekend.

One lucky girl will be crowned the Pioneer Princess at the Pioneer Princess Pageant tonight.

Saturday will be the annual parade at 11:30 a.m. If you do plan on going, this is new route for this year. Following that will be the community picnic at 1:00 p.m. at Teal Lake. At 6:00 that evening, is the 5th Annual Mr. Upper Peninsula Pageant where one Yooper man will be crowned Mr. U.P. at the Historic Vista theater.

The last event of the week will be fireworks over Teal Lake at dusk on Saturday.

