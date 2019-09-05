LIVE UPDATE: Cat 2 Dorian lashing Carolinas, nearing Myrtle Beach

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hurricane Dorian is lashing the Carolinas with strong winds, rain and tornadoes as it churns in the Atlantic Ocean Thursday.

As of 5 p.m., Hurricane Dorian remains a strong Category 2 storm with 105 mph maximum sustained winds. The system is about 45 miles south-southeast of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and 85 miles south-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina.

Rain bands produced tornadoes Thursday morning across northeastern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina.

Dorian bore down on the Bahamas for 48 hours. Twenty people were confirmed to have died. Approximately 13,000 homes were destroyed in one group of islands in the Bahamas alone.

The storm then moved north in the Atlantic, parallel with Florida’s east coast.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN PLACE:

HURRICANE WARNING:

null Edisto Beach SC to the North Carolina/Virginia border

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

TROPICAL STORM WARNING:

Savannah River to south of Edisto Beach SC

North Carolina/Virginia border to Fenwick Island DE

Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point southward

Tidal Potomac south of Cobb Island

Woods Hole to Sagamore Beach MA

Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard MA

STORM SURGE WARNING:

null Little River Inlet to Poquoson VA

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

Neuse and Pamlico Rivers

Hampton Roads

