GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four men are standing trial in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. What follows is the latest from U.S District Court in Grand Rapids:

11 a.m.: At first, the defense for all four was going to be that there was no plan, no conspiracy, and to stay away from the entrapment defense, at least for the moment. But now, all four defense attorneys have told the judge they’ve decided to go with an entrapment defense.

Jury on break until 11:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m.: Julia Anne Kelly, the attorney for suspect Daniel Harris, acknowledges he “wasn’t perfect in the summer of 2020,” that he said and wrote inappropriate and immature things, but argued he wasn’t part of any conspiracy. She argues the weekend in Luther, Mich., in September 2020, before the trip to conduct reconnaissance on the governor’s cottage in Elk Rapids, was “fully scripted by the government.” There were three informants, two undercover FBI agents, pole cameras already installed at the cottage and Michigan State Police troopers on U.S. 131.

10:15 a.m.: Defense attorneys argue there was no plan and that government was behind the conspiracy.

“We couldn’t disagree more on our side of the table about what the evidence suggests,” said Christopher Gibbons, the attorney for suspect Adam Fox. “Adam Fox did not commit a crime in this case. He did not agree with another person to kidnap the governor of Michigan. There was no plan, there was no conspiracy.”

“It’s all parlor tricks,” Gibbons said.

Fox, he says, was a “misfit” who lived in the basement of a vacuum cleaner shop and had few friends, that he was taken in by “Big Dan,” who IDd himself as a militia member but was really an FBI informant.

“Dan is like the backbone of the case. He is the framework upon which everything hangs in this case.”

Before informant Big Dan got involved, Gibbons says, “training was to smoke pot, talk, drink beer then go out back and dump a couple of mags (magazines of ammunition) into a tree trunk from different positions.”

10:00 a.m. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Roth gives opening statement for the government’s case against four men charged in governor kidnapping plot.

He says it started with Barry Croft Jr.’s “call to action in April 2020” and that Adam Fox “accepted” that call and began plotting to kidnap Gov. Whitmer.

He says that Croft was a national figure in the boogaloo movement, which believes a second civil war is coming and “they’re looking forward to it ”

“For Barry Croft, that meant violence….He may look like a middle school math teacher now, but he looked quite a bit different back then.”

Roth says that Croft “asked God for permission to kill, and he claims he got it.”

He says Adam Fox “claimed to be anointed by God to wage war in this country.”

“They were going to break into the governor’s home and kidnap her at gunpoint. They would hogtie her and take her away….This is not just talk; their actions were louder than and just disturbing as their words.”

8:45 a.m.: Before opening statements by the federal prosecutor and defense attorneys for four suspects in the alleged kidnapping plot, U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker is giving jury instructions. The all-white jury includes 11 women and seven men. There are 12 jurors and six alternates.

In the front row, three artists are capturing the trial on sketch pads. That’s because there are no cameras allowed in federal court.

Earlier:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Opening statements are expected to begin Wednesday in the federal trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft Jr., Adam Fox and Daniel Harris are all accused of plotting to kidnap the Michigan’s governor in 2020, allegedly because they were upset about the way she handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each face charges of kidnapping conspiracy. Croft, Fox and Harris are charged with conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction. Croft and Harris are also charged with possession of an unregistered destruction device and Harris faces an additional charge of possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle.

A jury of 12 jurors and six alternates was seated Tuesday — a process that happened more quickly than what was initially expected. Questions posed to potential jurors included their thoughts on COVID-19 and how Whitmer handled it.

The judge said the trial could take four to six weeks, with proceedings running from 8:30 a.m. to around 2 p.m. each day.

The defendants will argue that they were entrapped, saying the FBI and FBI informants roped them into it. Prosecutors say they were already predisposed to commit the crime.

One key FBI informant, who has been subpoenaed by the defense, told News 8 on Tuesday that there was no entrapment.

“I guess we’ll see how that pans out,” Stephen Robeson said. “They certainly were grown up and made their own decisions on anything that happened.”

