GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is continuing Monday with one of the undercover FBI agents testifying.

Brandon Caserta, Barry Croft, Adam Fox and Daniel Harris face various federal charges, including conspiracy to kidnap, in the plot that federal agents busted in October 2020. Two men have already pleaded to federal charges. Several other men were charged at the state level; all their cases are still working their way through the court system.

Below, see updates from the federal trial:

12:08 p.m.: Court goes into a 20-minute break.

11:45 a.m.: FBI agent Jeremy Jaskulski testifying about the evidence taken from the suspects when arrested in Ypsilanti on Oct. 7, 2020. Adam Fox had a taser, a phone and $276; Daniel Harris had $366 and a 9mm loaded pistol with a site; Kaleb Franks was armed with a 9 mm pistol with a site and a flashlight attachment.

11:30 a.m.: For the first time, testimony reveals the plot actually involved blowing up two bridges in Elk Rapids — not just the one as previously discussed.

Undercover FBI agent Timothy Bates, who posed as a bomb-making expert known as “Red,” testifies about the group’s plan to blow up the U.S. 31 bridge to slow down the response of police to the governor’s nearby cottage. But defense attorneys have pointed out an apparent flaw in that plan — that there was another bridge that police could have taken just a few hundred yards away.

“What did Mr. (Adam) Fox say that you’d have to do with the (second) bridge?” the federal prosecutor asked the FBI agent in re-direct examination. “That bridge would also have to be blown up.”

10:30 a.m.: FBI agent Timothy Bates, who posed as an explosives expert known as “Red,” testifies under cross-examination that he supplied the two-way radios for the group as they headed to conduct night-time recon at the governor’s cottage in Elk Rapids in September 2020. He assigned the radio channel to use. Turns out, though, the radios failed, so they used their phones.

9:58 a.m.: Court goes into a 20-minute morning break.

9:58 a.m.: Special Agent Bates testifies that the day after the surveillance trip, the group met again in Luther to discuss explosives.

“We’re all good with this, so we’re going to move forward,” one person can be heard saying in the recording.

The bombs were going to cost $4,000, it was decided. Defendant Adam Fox said everyone would have to pitch in.

In another recording, someone, apparently Fox, can be heard discussing the need for “local intel” in Elk Rapids.

In a third recording, Fox can be heard ordering the explosives.

“I’m not making a dime off this, guys, I promise you,” “Red” can be heard saying. “We’ve just gotta pay the piper.”

Fox indicates that he may have to pay “Red” later because the group couldn’t come up with the $4,000 immediately.

Fox can also be heard adding flashbangs to the order, saying they’ll be necessary to use against police.

9:50 a.m.: Special Agent Bates testifies that on the way to Elk Rapids, they stopped to look at a bridge because defendant Adam Fox wanted to discuss blowing it up to slow any police who might follow after the kidnapping. Bates said they walked up to the bridge, looked at it and took photos.

The agent testifies Fox also discussed blowing up trees and utility poles along the road to slow down police.

The destination on the night of the trip was a boat launch on the other side of the lake from the governor’s vacation home. Bates said Fox used a nightvision device to try to identify exactly where the house was. Bates says another group of defenandants drove past the house on the other side of the lake and flashed the high beams of their car to show where the house was.

Bates said the plan was to kidnap the governor, drive her to Lake Michigan, put her on a boat and then drive out to the middle of the lake.

9:40 a.m.: Special Agent Bates says he went with the group on a night surveillance trip to the governor’s vacation home near Elk Rapids.

The jury hears a recorded conversation between defendant Barry Croft and the agent, who he knew as “Red.” In the conversation, Croft talks about blowing up a propane tank and using “napalm” on a house.

Bates said Fox told them the trip was to prepare for the kidnapping. Bates said Croft initially thought the kidnapping was happening that night, saying he needed to take a nap if it was about to happen.

Another recording is played for the jury from the surveillance trip in which people can be heard talking about the fact that they are headed to the governor’s house. In it, Fox said he had been there before but that they needed to “get eyes on it at night.”

9:30 a.m.: Special Agent Bates said he went to a field training excercise in Luther in Lake County in July 2020. Ty Garbin, who already pleaded in the case, owns that property and last week testified that he set up a firing range on his property.

After the training, Bates testifies, he met privately with some members of the group to discuss explosives. He showed them videos of explosives at work blowing up an SUV; the FBI made those vidoes on a range. Bates said he was going to tell the defendants, if asked, that he had access to that range.

The videos are played for the jury.

The jury also hears a recorded conversation in which the agent says he can get the defendants what they want and says the group can size up or size down from the explosives shown in the video.

“Can we get a variety pack?” one person can be heard joking.

Prosecutors said Fox also asked how much it would cost to get the explosives.

9:20 a.m.: FBI Special Agent Bates takes the stand. Bates worked undercover on the case, posing as a man called “Red” who had access to explosives that the members of the group wanted. Bates said he was introduced to the group through FBI informant Dan Chappel.

Bates said he knew someone in mining who could get him the explosives.

Bates was the second undercover agent inserted into the group. The other was “Mark.” Citing concerns about other operations and the agents’ safety, the government had wanted the judge to allow Bates and “Mark” to testify under psuedonyms, but the judge said that if they took the stand, they would have to use their real names.

9:15 a.m.: As cross-examination continues, defense attorneys try to downplay their clients’ involvement. Barry Croft’s attorney notes he wasn’t in any of the chats.

9 a.m.: On cross-examination, a defense attorney points out inconsistencies in raw data and charts that Agent Bowman prepared.

Bowman also notes that she did not include analysis of direct messages between users.

8:44 a.m.: First called to the stand today is Brandie Bowman, a tactical specialist with the FBI. Her job, she explains, is to analyze records. She analyzed a “voluminous” number of online chat records — hundreds of messages, she says, that took her three weeks to get through. She organized the data into charts to represent the frequency of each person’s comments on each platform. The charts represented everything they had to say, not just things that had to do with the kidnapping plot.

Bowman and the attorney go through the charts and indicate how much each person spoke. In July 2020, the most active users were Daniel Harris and Kaleb Franks. The following month, Adam Fox and Harris were the most active users.

Prosecutors are trying to show the jury that Fox was a ringleader of the conspiracy.

8:33 a.m.: Welcoming in the jury and informing them of the alternate being activated, the judge says he hopes the jurors had time to decompress over the weekend and references pop culture moments including the Oscars awards show and the NCAA Tournament.

8:25 a.m.: The proceedings are beginning for the day with another juror being dismissed, this time because the juror was exposed to someone with COVID-19 and called the court Monday morning to report showing symptoms.

Judge Robert J. Jonker said there was no indication so far that anyone else involved in the case had been exposed.

An alternate will take the juror’s place. This is the third alternate to take over after a regular juror was dismissed. There are six alternates in total.

Earlier:

The two men who have pleaded guilty to the conspiracy, Kaleb Franks and Ty Garbin, testified last week. Franks on Friday testified that he was not entrapped by informants, and that the informant known as Big Dan, “never egged things on.”

In a motion filed on Friday the U.S. Attorney’s Office asked the judge to not allow controversial informant Stephen Robeson to testify. A ruling has not yet been made on that motion.

Stay with us for the latest throughout the trial.