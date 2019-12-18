Live updates: House votes on impeachment of President Donald Trump

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – The House of Representatives is about to vote on Impeachment.

After a month of debate, the House will finish its argument Wednesday and likely vote on the two Articles of Impeachment brought against President Donald Trump. The House Rules Committee voted to approve six hours of debate on the House floor Wednesday: 3 hours each for Democrats and Republicans.

President Trump faces articles of impeachment related to his conduct in connection with Ukraine, one charging him with abuse of power and another charging him with obstruction of Congress.

Join host J.B. Biunno and political reporter Evan Donovan beginning at 8:45 a.m. ET for a breakdown on the impeachment vote.

Trump, who would be just the third U.S. president to be impeached, on Tuesday fired off a furious letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi denouncing the “vicious crusade” against him, but he also acknowledged he was powerless to stop the expected outcome.

If the House votes Wednesday to impeach Trump, as expected, the process then moves to the Senate, which would then hold a trial early next year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Type 1 Diabetes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Type 1 Diabetes"

HS Hockey: Marquette & Calumet shutout opponents on home ice

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Hockey: Marquette & Calumet shutout opponents on home ice"

HS Boys Basketball: Marquette runs away from Gladstone

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Boys Basketball: Marquette runs away from Gladstone"

HS Girls Basketball: Marquette edges rival Negaunee in back and forth battle

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Girls Basketball: Marquette edges rival Negaunee in back and forth battle"

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/18/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY'S WEATHER FORECAST 12/18/2019"

LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/17/2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 TUESDAY OVERNIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 12/17/2019"