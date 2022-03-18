GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan’s governor will continue Friday in federal court.

The trial picked up Thursday after it was paused due to a positive COVID-19 test. The key witness Thursday was undercover FBI agent Mark Schweers, who posed as a man from the U.P. with an anti-government mindset.

He testified he took an oath to join defendant Adam Fox’s 3-Percenter militia group and was named by Fox as the “Warden of the North.” He also testified about one of the group’s alleged plans to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, which involved stranding her on Lake Michigan.

Proceedings began at 8:30 a.m. Friday. They are expected to go until around 2 p.m.

10:00 a.m.: Informant Big Dan said he joined the Wolverine Watchmen in March 2020. He said the FBI paid him for expenses, that he sometimes had to miss work at the postal service to work undercover. The FBI paid him $38 a day for the time he missed work. At one point during the investigation, he sold his house and moved after a member of the group found out where he lived, he said. He moved, he said, “for the safety of myself and my daughter.”

He was with militia members during Second Amendment rallies in Lansing.

He carried a recording device and was part of the group’s encrypted chat.

The group talked early on about “intercepting” the governor, though suspect Daniel Harris expressed concern.

“Regardless of what we did, the media would spin it to look bad on us,” Harris said in an encrypted chat.

Harris, who had served in the U.S. Marines, was quoted early on talking about making bombs.

Harris told Big Dan he didn’t want to attend the meeting of militia members in Dublin, Ohio, on June 6, 2020, because he feared “it might be a trap.” That’s the date the feds say the alleged kidnapping conspiracy started.

Big Dan talked about the first time he met Adam Fox in June 2020 in the basement of the Vac Shack on South Division Avenue in Wyoming, where Fox lived.

Fox told them: “We all had to dump our cell phones inside a box..in case anybody was monitoring,” Dan testified.

9:30: Next witness, “Big Dan,” who joined the Wolverine Watchmen before becoming an FBI informant.

Big Dan was a 34-year-old father of a 3-year-old girl, working for the U.S. Postal Service, when he started his undercover work for the FBI in March 2020, he has testified. The former U.S. Army sergeant had served in combat duty in Iraq in 2007, where he suffered leg injuries, fractures of the lower part of his spine and traumatic brain injuries, he has said.

He testified in a hearing in March 2021 for three men facing related charges in Jackson County. He told the court that he came across the Wolverine Watchmen on Facebook, wanted to join for the military-style training, then quickly learned that members wanted to kill police officers.

“This was not training,” he testified. “This is wanting to do violence.”

He called a local police officer he knew, who set him up with the FBI.

Eventually, as an undercover operative, he became the Wolverine Watchmen’s executive officer and the FBI’s lead informant in the investigation into the alleged plot to kidnap the governor.

Big Dan got $54,000 for his help, documents show.

From his testimony today: “I told them (members of the Wolverine Watchmen) that I was libertarian.”

8:33 a.m.: Trial resumes with undercover FBI agent Mark Schweers, who infiltrated the group accused of plotting to kidnap the govenor. He’s being cross-examined by Julia Kelly, the attorney for suspect Daniel Harris. Harris was a member of the Wolverine Watchmen who allegedly joined the conspiracy.

Stay with us for the latest throughout the trial.