Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

RAW VIDEO: Gov. Whitmer update on the state’s response to COVID-19

News

by: Ronnie Das

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Today officials provided an update on the state’s response to COVID-19.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer was joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

During the afternoon press conference, officials confirmed 110 cases of COVID-19 in Michigan.

Earlier today, MDHHS confirmed 80 cases of COVID-19 in the state while Beaumont Hospital in Wayne County reported the first person to die in Michigan from COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/18/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/18/2020"

NMU professor teaches students from her living room

Thumbnail for the video titled "NMU professor teaches students from her living room"

Chocolay Ace Hardware helps community with A Giving Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Chocolay Ace Hardware helps community with A Giving Tree"

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer answers Local 3 viewers questions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Gretchen Whitmer answers Local 3 viewers questions"

When and when not to go to the doctor when you feel sick

Thumbnail for the video titled "When and when not to go to the doctor when you feel sick"

Systems Control Assembly

Thumbnail for the video titled "Systems Control Assembly"