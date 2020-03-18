RAW VIDEO: Gov. Whitmer update on the state’s response to COVID-19

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) - Many people may wonder when or if they should go to the doctor due to COVID-19. Dr. Chris Dehlin of Singletrack Health in Marquette says recommendations on what do during the COVID-19 pandemic are constantly changing.

"Basically if you have no symptoms, you don't need to be seen," said Dr. Dehlin. "So symptoms are fevers, chills, cough, shortness of breath."