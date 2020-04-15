Livestreaming Now: In wake of protest, Gov. Whitmer updates COVID-19 impact

On the same day that hundreds of flag-waving, honking protesters drove past the Michigan Capitol to show their displeasure with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the governor updated the state’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, including her “Stay Home-Stay Safe” executive order.

Today’s protesters don’t like her orders to keep people at home and businesses locked during the coronavirus outbreak.

The protest, called “Operation Gridlock,” was organized by the Michigan Conservative Coalition.

Coalition member Meshawn Maddock said Whitmer’s orders are “just a disaster.”

The governor has acknowledged the pain but says the restrictions are necessary to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

More than 1,700 Michigan residents have died from COVID-19 complications.