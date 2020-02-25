Livestreaming Now: VP Mike Pence arrives in Lansing aboard Air Force Two

News
Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN/WLNS) – Vice President Mike Pence is expected to arrive at 11:25 a.m. at Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport for his latest visit to mid-Michigan.

Pence will get on a bus and travel to the Lansing Center to address a group from the Farm Bureau.

WLNS anchor Lauren Thompson is expected to ride on the bus with the vice president and will have an exclusive interview online and on 6 News today.

We will livestream Pence’s speech at the Lansing Center.

He will then leave Lansing and bus to Troy, where he will make another stop before departing this evening.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

