Livestreaming Now: VP Mike Pence arrives in Lansing aboard Air Force Two

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN/WLNS) – Vice President Mike Pence is expected to arrive at 11:25 a.m. at Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport for his latest visit to mid-Michigan.

Pence will get on a bus and travel to the Lansing Center to address a group from the Farm Bureau.

WLNS anchor Lauren Thompson is expected to ride on the bus with the vice president and will have an exclusive interview online and on 6 News today.

We will livestream Pence’s speech at the Lansing Center.

He will then leave Lansing and bus to Troy, where he will make another stop before departing this evening.