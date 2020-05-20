LMAS District Health Department provides toolkit to help businesses formulate plan for reopening

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft (LMAS) District Health Department is providing businesses with a reopening toolkit in collaboration with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, other Michigan Health Departments, and U.P. Michigan Works.

This follows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s announcement earlier this week of a partial reopening of the U.P. and northern Michigan starting on May 22.

The toolkit is to help provide guidance and assistance to businesses and develop a plan in protecting the health and safety of employees, customers, and visitors.

“Extra protocols need to be put into place and these businesses need to address those five components and have a plan in place to reduce that risk as much as possible to their employees and to their customers,” said Kerry Ott, the public information officer for LMAS.

The general guidance document includes a five-step plan: risk assessment, physical distance, engineering and environmental controls, administrative controls, and personal protection equipment.

There is a separate document for courts and restaurants and lodging.

Templates for COVID-19 preparedness and response plans are broken down by level of risk.