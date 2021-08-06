LOCAL 3 FRIDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 8/6/2021

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This afternoon, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. West to southwest wind turning northwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms early. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. North wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Saturday, a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. East to northeast to east to southeast 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Sunday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 60s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Monday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Monday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH. 

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Wednesday night and Thursday, partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories