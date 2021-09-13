LOCAL 3 MONDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 9/13/2021

This afternoon, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s (warmest temperatures will be inland west of Marquette). East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, becoming cloudy with rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, cloudy with rain in the morning. Lingering rain showers in the afternoon. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. East to southeast wind becoming west to northwest 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Tuesday night, clearing skies. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.

Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Thursday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Gusty winds possible. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Gusty winds possible. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.