Today, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. Light and variable wind.



Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, becoming partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Wednesday, cloudy with rain. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Wednesday night, cloudy with rain. Some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. East to northeast wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.



Thursday, cloudy with rain. High temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Thursday night, mostly cloudy with some rain showers. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Light and variable wind.



Saturday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.