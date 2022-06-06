Today, cloudy with rain showers. Areas of fog possible. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. East to northeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts becoming north to northwest late in the day.

Tonight, a few rain showers. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Patchy fog possible. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally cooler near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tuesday night, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be in the 40s. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Wednesday, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Wednesday night, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s. Light and variable wind.



Thursday through Sunday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. Low temperatures will be in the 40s to around 50.