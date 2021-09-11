LOCAL 3 SATURDAY NIGHT WEATHER FORECAST 9/11/2021





Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy. A few rain showers are possible. Low temperatures will be around 50 or 50s, some inland areas could fall into the 40s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, clouds and sunshine with a slight chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. North to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 40 or the 40s, around 50 or the 50s near the Great Lakes. Light and variable wind.



Monday, clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 with a few higher gusts.



Monday night, mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. East to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Tuesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. South to southeast wind turning south to southwest 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

