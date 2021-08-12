LOCAL 3 THURSDAY AFTERNOON WEATHER FORECAST 8/12/2021

This afternoon, partly cloudy to mostly sunny with gusty winds. Little to no humidity. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, clear skies with some gusty winds. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s, 40s for inland areas west of Marquette. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny with some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts.

Friday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will range from the 40s inland to the 50s near the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 10 MPH.



Saturday, sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, clear skies. Low temperatures will range from around 50 for inland areas west of Marquette to around 60 or the 60s near the Great Lakes. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.

Sunday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Early next week, dry conditions and warm. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s.