Today, partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Gusty winds. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes and in the Eastern U.P. South to southwest wind 15 to 25 MPH with higher gusts.



Tonight, a chance of rain and thunderstorms early. Otherwise, some clearing. Patchy fog is possible. Low temperatures will be in the 50s to around 60. Winds becoming west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s, locally cooler near some shorelines of the Great Lakes. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Saturday night, a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Sunday and Monday (Independence Day), a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be around 70 or the 70s. Low temperatures will be around 50 or the 50s.