LOCAL 3 THURSDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/19/2021

Today, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Variable wind 5 to 15 MPH.



Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.



Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.



Friday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South wind 10 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts possible. (especially along Lake Superior in Baraga, Marquette, and Alger counties).



Saturday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.



Saturday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s (coolest temperatures inland). West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.



Sunday, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s to around 80. West to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible.