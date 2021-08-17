LOCAL 3 TUESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/17/2021

Today, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s, perhaps slightly cooler along some shorelines of the Great Lakes. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts possible. 

Tonight, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or the 60s, a few inland could fall into the 50s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Wednesday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Wednesday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Thursday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Thursday night, mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Friday, mostly sunny. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Friday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Saturday, partly sunny with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. South to southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Saturday night, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts. 

Sunday and Monday, partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. Low temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s. 

