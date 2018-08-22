LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/22/2018

Wednesday, mostly sunny. Gusty winds at times. High temperatures will be in the 70s, locally cooler near Lake Superior. West to northwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Wednesday night, clear skies. Gusty winds at times. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, 60s near Lake Superior. Southwest wind 10 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday, sunny. Gusty winds at times. High temperatures will be around 80 or into the 80s, locally cooler near Lake Michigan. Southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Thursday night, mostly clear. Increasing clouds by dawn west of Marquette. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s, some 50s inland. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with higher gusts possible.

Friday, mostly cloudy with rain. High temperatures will be in the 60s to around 70. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Friday night, mostly cloudy with rain. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southeast wind 10 to 15 MPH.

Saturday, a morning rain chance. Otherwise, becoming partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Saturday night, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. West to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Sunday night, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be around 60 or into the 60s. South to southwest wind 5 to 15 MPH.

Monday, a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, partly sunny to mostly sunny. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southeast wind 5 to 15 MPH.