LOCAL 3 WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/25/2021

Today, rain and thunderstorms can’t be ruled out in some U.P. spots. Otherwise, clearing skies from west to east through the day. High temperatures will be around 80 or the 80s. Temperatures may turn cooler from west to east in the late afternoon and some wind is possible. South to southwest wind turning west to northwest 5 to 15 MPH with some higher gusts possible.

Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low temperatures will be in the 50s, a few cooler spots are possible inland. West to northwest to north to northwest wind 5 to 15 MPH with a few higher gusts.