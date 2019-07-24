Local 3’s Cynthia Thompson signs off

Cynthia Thompson has anchored her final newscast at Local 3 News. She will still be working at the station through the end of the week. Cynthia won’t be a stranger at Local 3 News, though. She plans to visit employees at the station from time to time during her retirement. Plus, we just might interview her someday for a future story!

Staff at Local 3 News decided to surprise her during her last broadcast. A video was put together highlighting just a few moments from her decades-long career as a journalist. Cynthia was also given a plaque with her picture and some loving words. Many of the employees of Local 3 went out on set to be with Cynthia for the moment.

After the final break in the show, Cynthia had some final words for viewers. Some of what she had to say can be read below.

Cynthia said, “First, I’d like to thank you for allowing me into your home through the TV for all these years. This TV thing is the only thing I ever wanted to do since I was ten-years-old and I have had a fantastic time! Thank you to those of you who have participated in stories and those of you who have changed my life by teaching me things I might never have learned in any other profession! I have had a great time here at Local 3 and I will miss the wonderful people who are my co-workers, but also my friends. I’ll still be in Marquette but, I’m ready to let the next generation of talented journalists bring you the news each evening!”

Cynthia was visited on-set by her husband, Frank. She said goodbye one last time before the show was over.

Local 3 News would like to thank Cynthia for her dedication, professionalism, and enthusiasm for bringing news into the homes of people in the Upper Peninsula. Thank you, Cynthia and best of luck!