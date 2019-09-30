Local 3’s Jake Durant prepares for Real Yoopers Wear Pink campaign

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN)– October is here, which means it’s also Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The American Cancer Society in the U.P. is holding their annual Real Yoopers Wear Pink campaign to raise funds for people impacted by breast cancer.

Part of the campaign includes eight community ‘rockstars’ getting involved and raising money however they choose.

One of those rockstars is Local 3’s very own Jake Durant. Jake is committed to wear pink for every sportscast throughout the month of October.

Today, Jake expanded his pink wardrobe to prepare for the month ahead.

Before that, Jake stopped by The U.P. Hair Company while Amy Anderson from the American Cancer Society was getting her hair dyed pink in honor of the campaign.

To help the cause, you can donate to Jake’s fund by clicking here.