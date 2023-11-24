MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — The Ishpeming Ski Club is asking the community to help support ski jumping in the U.P. by buying a new brew made especially for the cause.

Kognisjon Bryggeri is hosting a release Friday at 6 p.m. for their K-Point Red Ale.

“K-Point Red Ale is a liquid tribute to the rich history of ski jumping in the Upper Peninsula,” said the brewery on Facebook, and says it is a celebration of the upcoming 137th Annual Ski Jumping Tournament which is scheduled for the third week of January.

The beer also pays homage to Tom “Sodapop” Sodergren for his lifelong dedication to the sport, who is expected to attend Friday’s event.

