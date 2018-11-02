$25 Million in state grant funding to support school safety in Michigan

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LANSING -- The Michigan State Police (MSP) today announced that 114 public school districts, 42 non-public schools, 22 public charter schools, and 10 Intermediate School Districts / Regional Education Services Agencies will receive $25 million in state grants to purchase equipment and/or technology to improve the safety and security of school buildings, students and staff.

“These grants are part of the proactive approach the state is taking to help prevent tragedies in our schools and provide for the safe learning environment that our kids need and deserve,” said Gov. Rick Snyder. “A multifaceted approach is necessary to keep our schools safe and these grants are a component of the comprehensive effort to keep Michigan school children safe.”

A complete list of award recipients is available at www.michigan.gov/cjgrants . Grant recipients have until Sept. 30, 2019, to spend their awards.

Over $69 million in requests were included in 407 applications submitted. Grant applications were reviewed by a committee that included representatives from the MSP, Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police, Michigan Sheriffs’ Association, Michigan Department of Education, Michigan Association of Non-Public Schools, school security personnel and the Executive Office of the Governor.

“The Competitive School Safety Grant Program will provide the resources needed by many schools throughout our state to ensure students have a safe learning environment,” said MSP Director Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue. “The review committee gave priority to proposals that sought to secure access points at school buildings, as it is considered one of the best and most cost-effective ways to improve school safety and security.”

The following are the grants given to U.P. area schools: