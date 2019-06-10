100th anniversary of Michigan ratifying amendment giving women the right to vote Video

MARQUETTE-- 100 years ago today in 1919, Michigan was the third state to ratify the 19th amendment. This made it legal for women to vote in the State of Michigan.

In appreciation of that historic moment, people lined up outside of the Marquette Post Office on Washington Street to celebrate.

"It's a celebration for women and men," said Carollyn Heitamaki, organizer. "Because they supported us during this period of time. They were out there, and they voted this in, so we have to thank them and celebrate."

In August 1920, Tennessee was the 36th state to ratify the amendment, obtaining the agreement of three-fourths of the states. This made it legal across the country.