Rep. Prestin (R-Cedar River) is sworn in by House Clerk Gary Randall. Photo provided by the Michigan House of Representatives.

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State House District Representative Dave Prestin (R-Cedar River) announced the opening of his new 108th District office in Lansing on Tuesday.

Prestin, a former business owner and Menominee County Commissioner, succeeded former Rep. Beau LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) in the 108th District after LaFave reached term limits in 2022.

“It’s an absolute honor to represent the people of Michigan’s pristine Upper Peninsula,” Prestin said. “I’m blessed with terrific staff to help me best serve our community. My team and I want to hear from local residents and help in any way we can.”

Prestin is the first representative elected to serve the 108th District since Michigan’s redrawn congressional maps were revealed at the end of 2021. The district is now comprised of Delta County, Menominee County, Schoolcraft County, Luce County, and parts of Chippewa County and Mackinac County.

Prestin was victorious in a four-man primary for the 108th District Republican nomination in August 2022, collecting a plurality of votes over Mark Simon, Casey Hoffman, and Mark Perron. He defeated Democratic nominee Chris Lopez in November’s General Election.

The new office is located at S-1487 in the Anderson House Office Building, located at 124 N Capitol Ave in Lansing. Prestin can be contacted by calling 517-373-0156, emailing DavePrestin@house.mi.gov, or mailing correspondence to S-1487 House Office Building, P.O. Box 30014, Lansing, Michigan 48909.

Deb Drick will serve as legislative director in Prestin’s office, while Grace Farley is constituent relations director. They can be reached by calling the office or emailing: DDrick@house.mi.gov, or GFarley@house.mi.gov.

“Deb and Grace bring years of legislative experience, as well as experience in non-profit management, education, business and law,” Prestin said. “They will be an asset to the people of the 108th district, and I’m glad they are on my team.”

Representatives in Michigan’s State Legislature serve terms lasting two years. The 108th District seat will next be up for election on November 5, 2024.