LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Tuesday that 150 schools will be receiving a total of $10 million for safety and security equipment.

A total of 57 local districts, 14 intermediate districts, 40 nonpublic schools and 39 public school academies were awarded the funds from the Competitive School Safety Grant Program (CSSGP).

The funds will purchase equipment and technology that will improve the safety of school and staff.

“Michigan’s students and educators deserve to feel safe in school,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release. “I’m proud that this state-funded grant program helps schools make improvements to help keep students and educators safe by funding more secure learning environments. In my budget proposal for next school year, I’ve proposed $66 million in school safety grants, which is equal to the total amount distributed since 2015. With this historic proposal and my larger education budget, which includes resources to improve every kid’s in-class experience, build and renovate school facilities, and retain and recruit more teachers, we will invest in every school and every district across Michigan.”

Recipients have until July 1, 2023 to spend their awards.

The following U.P. schools were among those receiving funding:

Breitung Township Schools – Kingsford: $39,870

Copper Island Academy – Calumet: $35,000

Delta-Schoolcraft ISD – Escanaba: $37,613

Gwinn Area Community Schools – Gwinn: $150,000

Holy Name Catholic School / Holy Name High School a Chesterton Academy – Escanaba: $23,965

Houghton-Portage Township Schools – Houghton: $25,238

Iron Mountain Public Schools – Iron Mountain: $250,000

Lake Linden-Hubbell Elementary/High School – Lake Linden: $62,238

Mid Peninsula School District – Rock: $40,000

Rapid River Public Schools – Rapid River: $28,284

Sault Ste. Marie Area Public Schools – Sault Ste Marie: $250,000

The full list of schools receiving funds across the state are as follows: