LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Tuesday that 150 schools will be receiving a total of $10 million for safety and security equipment.

A total of 57 local districts, 14 intermediate districts, 40 nonpublic schools and 39 public school academies were awarded the funds from the Competitive School Safety Grant Program (CSSGP).

The funds will purchase equipment and technology that will improve the safety of school and staff.

“Michigan’s students and educators deserve to feel safe in school,” said Governor Whitmer in a press release. “I’m proud that this state-funded grant program helps schools make improvements to help keep students and educators safe by funding more secure learning environments. In my budget proposal for next school year, I’ve proposed $66 million in school safety grants, which is equal to the total amount distributed since 2015. With this historic proposal and my larger education budget, which includes resources to improve every kid’s in-class experience, build and renovate school facilities, and retain and recruit more teachers, we will invest in every school and every district across Michigan.” 

Recipients have until July 1, 2023 to spend their awards.

The following U.P. schools were among those receiving funding:

  • Breitung Township Schools – Kingsford: $39,870
  • Copper Island Academy – Calumet: $35,000
  • Delta-Schoolcraft ISD – Escanaba: $37,613
  • Gwinn Area Community Schools – Gwinn: $150,000
  • Holy Name Catholic School / Holy Name High School a Chesterton Academy – Escanaba: $23,965 
  • Houghton-Portage Township Schools – Houghton: $25,238 
  • Iron Mountain Public Schools  – Iron Mountain: $250,000 
  • Lake Linden-Hubbell Elementary/High School  – Lake Linden: $62,238
  • Mid Peninsula School District – Rock: $40,000 
  • Rapid River Public Schools – Rapid River: $28,284
  • Sault Ste. Marie Area Public Schools – Sault Ste Marie: $250,000

The full list of schools receiving funds across the state are as follows:

GranteeCity Total Award 
Algoma Christian School Kent City $                 47,213 
Allendale Christian School Allendale $                   7,911 
American Montessori Academy  Livonia $                 50,000 
Arbor Preparatory High School Saline $                   9,954 
Atlanta Community Schools Atlanta $                 24,000 
Auburn Area Catholic School Auburn $                 41,163 
Branch Intermediate School District Coldwater $               112,438 
Breitung Township Schools Kingsford $                 39,870 
Brown City Community Schools Brown City $                 20,438 
Byron Center Charter School Byron Center $                 42,993 
Canton Preparatory High School Canton $                 10,500 
Capac Community Schools Capac $               100,000 
Carman-Ainsworth Community Schools Flint $               250,000 
Caro Community Schools  Caro $               188,651 
Cass City Public Schools Cass City $               100,000 
Cedar Springs Public Schools Cedar Springs $                 99,000 
Charlevoix Montessori Academy for the Arts Charlevoix $                 18,238 
Charlotte Public Schools Charlotte $               220,000 
Christ The King Lutheran School Sebewaing $                 46,089 
Cole Academy East Lansing $                 61,184 
Comstock Park Public Schools Comstock Park $                 30,000 
Concord Academy Boyne Boyne City $                 42,650 
C.O.O.R. Intermediate School District Roscommon $                 50,000 
Copper Island Academy Calumet $                 35,000 
Cornerstone – Jefferson Douglass Academy   Royal Oak  $                 50,000 
Delta-Schoolcraft ISD Escanaba $                 37,613 
Detroit Country Day Upper School Beverly Hills $                 18,120 
Detroit Leadership Academy Detroit $                   6,150 
Distinctive College Prep Harper Woods $                 22,000 
Divine Providence Academy at St Joseph’s Church Ravenna $                 10,034 
Eagle Creek Academy Oakland Charter Township $                 67,638 
East Intermediate School Lansing $                 50,000 
East Jordan Public Schools  East Jordan $               120,000 
East Shore Leadership Academy Port Huron $                 41,738 
Eaton RESA Charlotte $                 50,000 
Elkton-Pigeon-Bay Port Lakers Pigeon $                 50,000 
Evart Public Schools Evart $                 91,000 
Faith Community Christian School Belding $                   8,470 
Fennville Public Schools Fennville $               164,052 
Flextech High School Brighton  Brighton $                 42,588 
Fraser Public Schools Fraser $               250,000 
Genesee Stem Academy Southfield $                 50,000 
God’s Lighthouse Academy Lambertville $                 27,013 
Gogebic-Ontonagon Intermediate School District Bergland $                 50,000 
Grand Rapids Christian Schools Grand Rapids $                 66,410 
Grand River Preparatory High School  Redford $                   9,512 
Grandville Calvin Christian Schools Grandville $               100,000 
Greater Heights Academy Flint $                 14,000 
Gwinn Area Community Schools Gwinn $               150,000 
Hackett Catholic Prep High School Kalamazoo $                 45,238 
Hadi Educational Institute Dearborn Heights $                 49,738 
Harrison Community Schools Harrison $                 15,792 
Heritage Christian School of Cadillac Cadillac $                 50,000 
Heritage Southwest Intermediate School District Cassopolis $                 46,730 
Hillman Community Schools Hillman $                 54,000 
Hillsdale County Intermediate School District Hillsdale $                 70,133 
Hillsdale Preparatory School Hillsdale $                 50,000 
Holy Name Catholic School / Holy Name High School a Chesterton Academy Escanaba $                 23,965 
Holy Spirit Central (Catholic) School Norway $                 24,000 
Holy Spirit School Grand Rapids $                 49,025 
Hope Academy of West Michigan Grand Rapids $                 28,664 
Houghton-Portage Township Schools Houghton $                 25,238 
Ingham Intermediate School District Mason $                 50,000 
International Academy of Flint Flint $                 48,738 
Iron Mountain Public Schools Iron Mountain  $               250,000 
Jenison Public Schools Jenison $               250,000 
Kent Intermediate School District Grand Rapids $                 50,000 
Lake Linden-Hubbell Elementary/High School  Lake Linden  $                 62,238 
Lake Michigan Catholic Schools St. Joseph $                 77,000 
Lake Orion Community Schools Lake Orion  $               152,238 
Lake Shore Public Schools St. Clair Shores $               250,000 
Lakeview School District Battle Creek $               105,000 
L’anse Creuse Public Schools Clinton Township $               249,865 
Lapeer County Intermediate School District Lapeer $                 25,000 
Leland Public School Leland $                 12,600 
Lenawee Intermediate School District Adrian $               100,000 
Light of The World Academy Pinckney $                 43,500 
Lincoln Consolidated School District Ypsilanti $                 30,000 
Lincoln King Academy Grove   Royal Oak $                 45,538 
Lincoln King Academy Southfield  Royal Oak $                 39,732 
Lutheran High Westland Westland $                 34,988 
Madison Carver Academy  Royal Oak $                 27,361 
Maple Valley Schools Vermontville $               100,000 
Memphis Community Schools Memphis $               100,000 
Merritt Academy New Haven $                 41,645 
Mid Peninsula School District  Rock $                 40,000 
Mid-Michigan Leadership Academy  Lansing $                 50,000 
Moline Christian School Moline $                 50,000 
Momentum Academy Waterford Township $                   9,200 
Monroe County ISD Monroe $                 50,000 
Montabella Community Schools Blanchard $                 75,000 
Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System Muskegon Heights $                 96,832 
New Dawn Academy of Warren Southfield $              50,000 
New Haven Community Schools New Haven $               136,230 
Nextech High School  Grand Rapids $                 25,000 
Nextech High School of Lansing  Okemos $                 23,900 
North Huron Schools Kinde $                 50,000 
Northwest Education Services Traverse City $                 50,000 
Nottawa Community School District Sturgis $                 50,000 
Oakland Flextech High School Farmington Hills $                 13,500 
Oholei Yosef Yitzchak Lubavitch Oak Park $                 16,000 
Oscoda Area Schools Oscoda $                 80,336 
Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish School Plymouth $                   7,045 
Pam’s Academy of Champions Lansing $                      825 
Pansophia Academy  Coldwater $                 20,238 
Pinconning Area School District Pinconning $                 16,238 
Plymouth Christian School Grand Rapids $                 50,000 
Port Huron Area School District Port Huron $               250,000 
Rapid River Public Schools Rapid River $                 28,284 
Regina High School Warren $                 50,000 
Renaissance Public School Academy Mt. Pleasant $                 24,940 
River City Scholars Charter Academy Kentwood $                 25,799 
Romulus School District   Romulus $                 55,116 
Roscommon Area Public Schools Roscommon $               147,300 
Saginaw Preparatory Academy Saginaw $                 34,968 
Saline Area Schools Saline $               245,584 
Sault Ste. Marie Area Public Schools  Sault Ste Marie $               250,000 
Shiawassee Regional Educational Service District Owosso $                 26,738 
South Olive Christian School Holland $                 50,000 
St Peters Lutheran School Columbus $                 43,500 
St. Charles Community School District St. Charles $                 65,238 
St. Fabian Catholic School Farmington Hills $                 14,688 
St. Ignatius School Rogers City $                 45,581 
St. Mary Catholic School Pinckney $                   2,500 
St. Mary Catholic School – Paw Paw Paw Paw $                 13,280 
St. Mary’s Assumption School Bronson $                 42,238 
St. Mary’s School Spring Lake $                 11,691 
St. Patrick School Ada $                 50,000 
St. Peter Lutheran School DeWitt $                 15,236 
St. Stanislaus School  Dorr $                 19,705 
Star International Academy Dearborn Heights $               112,238 
Sturgis Public Schools Sturgis $                 71,350 
Summerfield School District Petersburg $               100,000 
Superior Central Schools Eben Junction $                 34,238 
The Greenspire School – Middle School Traverse City $                 37,000 
The Montessori School Rochester Rochester Hills $                 47,270 
Traverse City Area Public Schools Traverse City $               250,000 
Union City Community Schools Union City $               150,000 
Unionville Sebewaing Area School District Sebewaing $                 10,000 
University Liggett School Grosse Pointe Woods $                 26,088 
Walkerville Public Schools Walkerville $                 43,655 
Washington Parks Academy Royal Oak $                 50,000 
Wellspring Preparatory Academy Grand Rapids $                   7,460 
West Bloomfield School District West Bloomfield $                 78,000 
West Side Christian School Grand Rapids $                 50,000 
Westwood Community School District Dearborn Heights $                 74,622 
Whitmore Lake Public Schools Whitmore Lake $               126,455 
Yale Public Schools Yale $               102,298 
Yeshivas Darchei Torah Southfield $                 35,000 
Ypsilanti Community Schools Ypsilanti $               250,000 