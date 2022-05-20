LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that over 60 communities across Michigan will receive awards as part of the state’s First Responder Training and Grant Program.

$5 million is being awarded in total, with 12 U.P. cities, villages, and counties receiving awards.

“Michigan’s first responders put their lives on the line to keep us all safe and we must have their backs,” Governor Whitmer said. “Today’s grants will help more than 60 communities across Michigan train and recruit first responders. And in my budget for next fiscal year, I’ve proposed additional funds to help communities hire and train even more first responders including firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and EMTs. Let’s keep working together to keep Michiganders safe.”

The following U.P. communities received awards:

City of Houghton – $141,200

City of Iron River – $36,409

City of Ironwood – $47,500

City of Manistique – $29,125

Village of Baraga – $96,980

Chippewa County – $78,939

Delta County – $170,000

Iron County – $17,583

Keweenaw County– $82,172

Marquette County – $98,784

Menominee County – $143,908.40

Ontonagon County – $100,000

“Marquette County is very grateful to receive training and recruitment funds from the Michigan Department of Treasury,” Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt said. “The Sheriff’s office has experienced unprecedented turnover in recent years in both the corrections and road patrol divisions. Retirements, relocations, and the overall difficult nature of this line of work have contributed to a loss of valuable employees. These funds will allow us to recruit new candidates and train them to continue to provide exemplary public safety services throughout Marquette County.”

As a part of the First Responder Training and Recruitment Grant Program, all Michigan cities, villages, townships, counties or fire authorities were eligible to apply for a grant related to first responder training and recruitment.

The grant program supports efforts of local governments to expand recruitment, improve training, and provide additional professional development and support to first responders in local governments.

Applications were selected for funding by the Michigan Department of Treasury based on program purpose, eligibility and criteria. Projects are funded on a reimbursement basis.

You can learn more about the First Responder Training and Recruitment Grant Program here.