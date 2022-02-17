MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The United States Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced infrastructure investments for organizations and municipalities in the Upper Peninsula.
“These projects represent significant infrastructure investments in public safety and medical care for Upper Peninsula communities,” said USDA State Director for Michigan Brandon Fewins. “This showcases how USDA is working to strengthen rural Michigan.”
The investments total $753,500 for the U.P. with money going towards the following projects:
- Munising Memorial Hospital – $63,000 for a mobile x-ray room. The equipment will include computer interface, processing software, automatic transfer of patient information and reports.
- The City of Iron Mountain – $14,300 for the purchase of a patrol vehicle.
- The City of Crystal Falls – $27,400 for a four-wheel drive patrol vehicle including emergency lighting and safety equipment.
- The City of Iron River – $100,000 for a snowplow. The plow will replace an older model with high mileage that was barely operable last year.
- Adams Township – $50,000 grant to purchase a pumper truck, the former one has outlived it’s useful life.
- Gogebic County – $8,400 for a new heating system boiler to replace a 30 year old model. The boiler is in the Natural Resource Center that houses the county’s Forestry and Park Division, the Soil Conservation District and the Michigan State University Extension Office.
- The City of Wakefield – $242,000 to purchase an existing commercial facility for relocating their department of public works operation. They currently operate out of three separate buildings that are over 100 years old and fail to meet current building code requirements. They are also undersized for modern equipment and pose a safety concern for staff. The new location will consolidate all DPW operations into a single location that houses critical equipment. They will also be able to purchase a backup power generator and a lift for in-house vehicle maintenance and repair.
- Houghton County – $70,600 between two grants for a pair of patrol vehicles to replace two that have over 200,000 miles each.
- The City of Houghton – $25,700 for a replacement patrol vehicle.
- Keweenaw County – $18,400 for a patrol vehicle to replace an older one with over 200,000 miles on it and high maintenance costs.
- The City of Norway – $23,200 to purchase a patrol vehicle along with emergency lighting and safety equipment.
- The City of Manistique – $110,500 to purchase an ambulance.