MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The United States Department of Agriculture and Rural Development announced infrastructure investments for organizations and municipalities in the Upper Peninsula.

“These projects represent significant infrastructure investments in public safety and medical care for Upper Peninsula communities,” said USDA State Director for Michigan Brandon Fewins. “This showcases how USDA is working to strengthen rural Michigan.”

The investments total $753,500 for the U.P. with money going towards the following projects: